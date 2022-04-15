ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snYsB_0fAlmbmY00
Mets Phillies Baseball New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) (Laurence Kesterson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were placed on the injured list Friday after a New York coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither player was with the team for its home opener at Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mets manager Buck Showalter, without identifying the coach, confirmed that a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus and was absent Friday.

The team did not say whether Nimmo and Canha tested positive. Showalter would not say whether either player is vaccinated against COVID-19, but did acknowledge the rules for returning to the roster under baseball's new labor agreement are different for players who are vaccinated versus those who aren't.

“I tested negative,” Showalter said. “But we don't need me.”

Versatile second baseman Jeff McNeil moved to left field in Canha's place, and Travis Jankowski started for Nimmo in center. Robinson Canó played second base.

Canha missed out on his first home opener with the Mets after signing a $26.5 million, two-year contract as a free agent in November. He batted .381 (8 for 21) with four walks on New York's 5-2 road trip to begin the season.

Nimmo, who had homered in consecutive games, may have missed his final home opener with the Mets — he can become a free agent next offseason. The sharp-eyed leadoff hitter was 8 for 24 (.333) with six runs and four walks on the road trip to Washington and Philadelphia.

“It's part of life in the 2020s, let alone baseball,” Showalter said. “We all kind of depend on each other to do the right thing.”

To replace them on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse and selected infielder Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.

“That's why you prepare for these things,” Showalter said. “Got a couple other people standing by in case we need it.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS New York

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giants vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Monday, April 18 (Total is Too Low)

Giants: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 (Over +100/Under -120) Tylor Megill has been a massive development for the Mets, throwing 10.1 innings of shut out ball to start the season. While he showed promise in his rookie campaign in 2021, if Megill can become a formidable rotation piece, that softens the blow of the Jacob deGrom injury for the first half of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Mets bats go silent in loss to Diamondbacks

The New York Mets suffered a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field as the bats went quiet. New York had just five hits and Jeff McNeil collected two of them. Carlos Carrasco started for the Mets and tossed five shutout innings while allowing just...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Mets Starting Rotation Off To A Historic Start Without Their Ace

The New York Mets may be without their ace Jacob deGrom, but that doesn’t seem to have phased them one bit. The team sits atop the National League East division by two-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also boast a record of 7-3, which...
WORLD SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Robinson Canó
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 26 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .280 batting average with a .708 OPS, 1 home...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy