‘Seinfeld,’ ‘ALF’ actress, Liz Sheridan dies at 93

Liz Sheridan, who brought Jerry Seinfeld’s mother to life on “Seinfeld,” has died. She was 93.

Long before Sheridan became known for her “Seinfeld” role, she had already been an established actress on both the small screen and on Broadway, Deadline reported.

Sheridan appeared on Broadway in the 1977 musical “Happy End” opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep.

Sheridan had guest roles on shows such as “Kojak,” “Gimme a Break!,” “The A-Team,” and “Moonlighting” before her recurring role in “ALF” as grumpy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek from 1986 to 1990, and eventually “Seinfeld” as Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s mother.

Sheridan was the last of the surviving television parents from “Seinfeld.” Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother, died earlier this month; Jerry Stiller, who played George’s dad, Frank, died in 2020; and Barney Martin, who played Jerry’s dad, Morty, died in 2005, Deadline reported.

According to her biography “Dizzy & Jimmy,” she met silver screen heartthrob James Dean when she was a dancer in the 1950s and he was only 21, fresh to New York City via Hollywood. The two had a love affair and at one point, according to Sheridan, were engaged to be married. They last saw each other, she said, shortly before his deadly car crash in 1955.

TMZ reported “Dizzy & Jimmy” is being planned to be made into a film.

Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, five days after her 93rd birthday, TMZ reported.

She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Deadline reported.

Through the years SEINFELD -- Pictured: Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group