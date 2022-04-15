Conflict of interest could void $40 million BART project

Recent law signals a shift in treatment of workplace sexual assault and sexual harassment claims. I’ve been working at a big tech company in the South Bay for about three years now as a software developer. At the outset of my employment, I signed several documents contained in a hiring packet, one of which was an arbitration agreement. I didn’t understand what it was at the time. I just signed it because I thought that’s what I had to do to start work. After some research, I now realize I gave up my right to file a civil case, and any claim arising from my employment will be handled confidentially out of court. A few weeks ago, one of the newly hired managers began making inappropriate sexual remarks to me and one of my co-workers. The behavior has only gotten worse. HR doesn’t seem to take it seriously, either. I’m starting to regret ever having signed that arbitration agreement. Do I have any options, or am I going to be stuck with it?

