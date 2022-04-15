ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Conflict of interest could void $40 million BART project

By Bay City News
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBART may have to void most of a $40 million construction contract after it was found that the project manager used to work for the contracted company and that her husband is a current employee, according to a report by the transit agency’s Office of the Inspector General....

www.sfexaminer.com

