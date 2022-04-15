ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH | Man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky

WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | New details in Lexington motel murder case....

www.wkyt.com

Fox 19

Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX/WBKO) - A Harrison, Ohio man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-65 south of Bowling Green on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Christopher Steger, 28, was driving a 2019 Ford...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WTVM

1 arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange. Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was...
LAGRANGE, GA
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Man arrested in connection with several Lexington robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with several Lexington robberies. James H. Baker, 30, has been charged with four counts of robbery. Police say the robberies happened in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway from April 4 - 9. According to Lexington police, on Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Law & Crime

Former Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Lesser Charge for Killing Elderly Patient by Giving Her Wrong Medication

Jurors convicted a former nurse of killing an elderly patient. RaDonda Vaught, 38, gave Charlene Murphey, 75, the wrong medication in the 2017 incident. The defense construed this as an honest mistake, and that systematic errors contributed to the death, according to NPR. She was made out to be a “scapegoat,” said attorney Peter Strianse. But a safety officer of the hospital Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, testified that technical problems got fixed weeks before Murphey’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN
KEVN

Gillette man shot and killed by police Monday afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Gillette man was shot and killed by police Monday after he reportedly fired shots down East Lincoln Street. A neighbor, Ron Winder, said he heard several shots around 3 p.m. and then saw the man in his front yard, with a gun in his hand.
GILLETTE, WY
WKYT 27

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook announcing the death of a deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Stephen Racz died after a battle with cancer. He was a Court Security Officer with the Sheriff’s Office since August 2021. Racz was also...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Community Policy