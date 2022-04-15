WATCH | Man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky

Jurors convicted a former nurse of killing an elderly patient. RaDonda Vaught, 38, gave Charlene Murphey, 75, the wrong medication in the 2017 incident. The defense construed this as an honest mistake, and that systematic errors contributed to the death, according to NPR. She was made out to be a “scapegoat,” said attorney Peter Strianse. But a safety officer of the hospital Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, testified that technical problems got fixed weeks before Murphey’s death.
Comments / 0