Bakersfield's college baseball and softball teams are laying it all on the line as they head down the home stretch. This past week, that meant an excess of victories by razor-thin margins. Bakersfield College baseball needed a walk-off to be rid of Reedley, while the Roadrunners across town got a pair of nerve-wracking saves to escape Davis with a series win.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO