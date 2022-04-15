ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 LSU baseball falls to no. 6 Arkansas 5-4 in game 1

By Corey Rholdon
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE - The LSU baseball team lost game one at Arkansas 5-4. The game was tied at...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Robert Moore's bat and glove lifted No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) to a 5-4 series-opening win over No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback second baseman's go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh catapulted the...
Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Tigers Weep? Tiger Sweep: Arkansas sweeps LSU for first time since 2011

The response Arkansas baseball had to losing their first SEC series in three calendar years over the previous week was impressive. On Saturday, the No. 6 Diamond Hogs, who were ranked No. 2 before falling in two of three in Gainesville against Florida last week, sent No. 15 LSU back to Baton Rouge winless in a three-game set in Fayetteville. A four-run fifth inning was more than enough for the Razorbacks, who stretched their winning streak to five games with a 6-2 win over the Tigers. Jaxon Wiggins kept his record perfect at 5-0 when he went 5 1/3 innings on Saturday....
