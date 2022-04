Over my more than 25 years of practice as a litigator at Paul, Weiss, and more recently as a board-level counselor to many large corporate clients, I have been fortunate to have been encouraged, guided, and mentored by a series of remarkable lawyers. I truly owe my success to my mentors, who pushed me beyond my comfort zone, entrusted me with major client responsibilities, and offered me examples of professional excellence. Even today, I recall the lessons I learned from my former mentors, many of whom are now my close friends.

