Kidney disease is found in one out of three adults diagnosed with diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, with approximately 170 new patients admitted for kidney failure treatment each day. With diabetes recognized as the leading cause of kidney disease, research is ongoing.

