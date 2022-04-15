ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the disappointment of Tuesday night’s elimination from the Champions League, we have a chance to keep our quest alive for one more trophy this season as we take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane 'will REJECT the chance to join Manchester United this summer' after deciding to stay at Tottenham, as the former City target bides his time over his next move with two years left on his contract with Spurs

Harry Kane is reportedly set to turn down Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer. The England captain failed in his bid to leave Spurs last summer as he looked to join Manchester City to boost his chances of winning silverware. United, who are currently enduring a poor season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
SB Nation

Harry Kane’s interest in Manchester United disappears with ten Hag deal.

There may not be a Harry Kane transfer saga this summer after all. Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the driver’s seat for the final Champions League spot next season, and the belief that we’ve held is that if Spurs secure that, next season could be something special with Antonio Conte at the helm. There’s a lot of ifs and buts to fill in there, but the biggest one is what would happen with Kane?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Kane to turn down United move

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool go again in FA Cup semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s Part 2 of the Manchester City-Liverpool doubleheader and this time it’s in the FA Cup semifinals. The top teams in the country meet again at Wembley Stadium, a week after drawing 2-2 in a richly entertaining Premier League game that left the title race delicately poised. This time, the result will be definitive — either Liverpool’s ambitions of a quadruple of trophies will be extinguished or City’s hopes of a treble of trophies will be over. Both teams come into the game having just qualified for the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool has already won the League Cup. In the Premier League, it’s another big day in the top-four race with fourth-placed Tottenham hosting Brighton, fifth-placed Arsenal at Southampton and seventh-placed Manchester United at home to Norwich. The three rivals are separated by six points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Crystal Palace#The Champions League#Real Madrid#London Choose
SB Nation

Arsenal at Southampton match thread: righting the ship

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Southampton today, with both clubs needing to get back on track. The Gunners have dropped their last two matches after working themselves into poll position to finish in 4th place. The Saints are winless in their last 5 matches and are coming off the back of a 6-0 hiding from Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst hails West Ham's 'fantastic performance' after their emphatic Europa League quarter-final triumph at Lyon... as he urges David Moyes's side to go all the way

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst praised West Ham for their 'fantastic performance' after they triumphed over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side, drawing 1-1 from the first leg at the London Stadium last week, deservedly triumphed 3-0 in Lyon to all but silence the raucous home crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Four talking points from Tottenham’s loss to Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur laid an egg on Saturday, falling 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a late goal from Leandro Trossard. That’s the bad news. The good news is that while Spurs will undoubtedly look back at this match as a missed opportunity, Arsenal’s loss at Southampton means that the top four race is still very much on... although we can now officially welcome Manchester United to the party.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Could this weekend spell resurrection for Sunderland AFC?

During his first few weeks in charge, Alex Neil has had a few things to tweak in order to get the team playing the way he prefers, and he’s had relatively no time to get his full style across to the players. Games have been coming thick and fast...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Winning bid for Chelsea could ‘emerge’ as early as Monday — report

The deadline has passed and all the bids are in. All four groups vying for the ownership of Chelsea have submitted their final offers. All four are cash-only (or equity-only), with zero initial debt loaded onto the club, and all four will have committed at least £1b for spending on the stadium. Whatever differences exist between the bids from that baseline is what will ultimately determine who wins this pseudo-auction.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Tuchel takes risk but uses momentum: Predicted Chelsea Xl vs Crystal Palace

The big games are coming in for Chelsea this week after a Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night. Of course, The Blues were hugely unlucky not to win the game have staged an impressive and spirited fight back against Real Madrid in their own backyard. In the end they just couldn’t see it through and can be proud still as they went out of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel wants Lukaku to be more like Werner

Admittedly, that’s a slightly reductive headline, but it amused me when I thought of it, so we’re going with it. And in all honesty, it’s perhaps not nearly as far from the harsh truth as we’d like it to be. Fire up the hot takes!. While...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA Cup 2022 Match Coverage: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Liverpool are dreaming of a quadruple. Manchester City are dreaming of a treble. They stand in each others’ way in the Premier League, are the bookies’ favourites stand in each others’ way in the Champions League—though City will have to get past Real Madrid and Liverpool past Villarreal first—and on Saturday, they meet in the FA Cup semi-final. The winner will take on Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final on May 14th.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy