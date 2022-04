DURHAM — Duke sophomore center Mark Williams became the first of what is expected to be several players from last year's team to declare for the NBA draft. The 7-footer from Virginia Beach averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks during the 2021-2022 season, was named the ACC defensive player of the year and was a finalist for theNaismith Defensive Player of the Year. He is projected as a mid to late first round pick. He announced his decision later Monday afternoon on social media.

DURHAM, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO