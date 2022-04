LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville Sports director Howard Jones noticed the fields at Shawnee Park weren't looking up to par compared to other baseball fields in the city. So, he contacted the Louisville Sports Commission for a helping hand. Soon, he had a professional baseball grounds crew, plus a slew of other volunteers, ready to help fix up the fields. New dirt, freshly mowed grass and newly painted fencing were all a part of the clean-up.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO