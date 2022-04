BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR's rare Easter Sunday race. The starting lineup was set over four 15-lap heats that were determined by a random draw. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it -- good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO