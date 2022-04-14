ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the future of cardiac ablation?

By Chris Newmarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePulsed-field ablation (PFA) — a non-thermal method for cardiac ablation — has the potential to positively disrupt the atrial fibrillation market. Amid the excitement around the technology, Medtronic announced in January that it would acquire cardiac mapping and ablation...

ScienceBlog.com

New targets for treating Parkinson’s disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson’s disease have a clear “genetic signature” of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson’s treatments and diagnostics. “Parkinson’s...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
biospace.com

New Therapies Bring Meaningful Life Extension to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The tide is starting to turn in pancreatic cancer, finally bringing the kind of advances that have been seen in other types of cancers to this difficult-to-treat condition. Speakers at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference’s session on pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest, acknowledged the exceptional challenges while extolling advances in immune-based therapies, combination approaches, novel molecules and new delivery vehicles for checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Dangerous Immune Response in Obesity Revealed

Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Almost 60 percent of Germans are considered overweight, while 25 percent are obese. Moreover, being overweight often triggers severe secondary diseases such as diabetes, arteriosclerosis, or heart attacks. What troubles...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Massachusetts Health
Nature.com

Early-stage Alzheimer disease: getting trial-ready

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) might be the greatest unmet medical need of our time. Although one AD therapeutic has received a controversial accelerated approval from the FDA, more effective and accessible therapies are urgently needed. Consensus is growing that for meaningful disease modification in AD, therapeutic intervention must be initiated at very early (preclinical or prodromal) stages of the disease. Although the methods for such early-stage clinical trials have been developed, identification and recruitment of the required asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic study participants takes many years and requires substantial funds. As an example, in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease Trial (the first phase III trial to be performed in preclinical AD), 3.5 years and more than 5,900 screens were required to recruit and randomize 1,169 participants. A new clinical trials infrastructure is required to increase the efficiency of recruitment and accelerate therapeutic progress. Collaborations in North America, Europe and Asia are now addressing this need by establishing trial-ready cohorts of individuals with preclinical and prodromal AD. These collaborations are employing innovative methods to engage the target population, assess risk of brain amyloid accumulation, select participants for biomarker studies and determine eligibility for trials. In the future, these programmes could provide effective tools for pursuing the primary prevention of AD. Here, we review the lessons learned from the AD trial-ready cohorts that have been established to date, with the aim of informing ongoing and future efforts towards efficient, cost-effective trial recruitment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Can a stem cell patch treat macular degeneration?

Researchers have shown that a stem cell-derived retinal patch survived two years post-implantation, and worked without triggering immune rejection. “What really makes us excited is that there is some strong evidence to show that the cells are still there two years after implantation and they’re still functional,” says study coauthor Mohamed Faynus, a graduate student researcher in the lab of stem cell biologist Dennis O. Clegg, and coauthor of the paper in Stem Cell Reports.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Noncancerous chest CT features for predicting survival in stage I lung cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), noncancerous imaging markers on chest CT performed before stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) improve survival prediction, compared with clinical features alone. "In patients undergoing SBRT for stage I lung cancer," explained corresponding author and 2019 ARRS Scholar Florian J. Fintelmann, "higher coronary...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

AbbVie - Genmab Post Epcoritamab Data From Early-Stage Blood Cancer Study

Genmab A/S GMAB and AbbVie Inc ABBV announced topline results from the first cohort of the EPCORE NHL-1 phase 1/2 trial of epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20). Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's DuoBody technology designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to tumors to elicit an immune response towards malignant cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Subretinal injection in mice to study retinal physiology and disease

Subretinal injection (SRI) is a widely used technique in retinal research and can be used to deliver nucleic acids, small molecules, macromolecules, viruses, cells or biomaterials such as nanobeads. Here we describe how to undertake SRI of mice. This protocol was adapted from a technique initially described for larger animals. Although SRI is a common procedure in eye research laboratories, there is no published guidance on the best practices for determining what constitutes a 'successful' SRI. Optimal injections are required for reproducibility of the procedure and, when carried out suboptimally, can lead to erroneous conclusions. To address this issue, we propose a standardized protocol for SRI with 'procedure success' defined by follow-up examination of the retina and the retinal pigmented epithelium rather than solely via intraoperative endpoints. This protocol takes 7"“14 d to complete, depending on the reagent delivered. We have found, by instituting a standardized training program, that trained ophthalmologists achieve reliable proficiency in this technique after ~350 practice injections. This technique can be used to gain insights into retinal physiology and disease pathogenesis and to test the efficacy of experimental compounds in the retina or retinal pigmented epithelium.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deep learning model for tongue cancer diagnosis using endoscopic images

In this study, we developed a deep learning model to identify patients with tongue cancer based on a validated dataset comprising oral endoscopic images. We retrospectively constructed a dataset of 12,400 verified endoscopic images from five university hospitals in South Korea, collected between 2010 and 2020 with the participation of otolaryngologists. To calculate the probability of malignancy using various convolutional neural network (CNN) architectures, several deep learning models were developed. Of the 12,400 total images, 5576 images related to the tongue were extracted. The CNN models showed a mean area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.845 and a mean area under the precision-recall curve (AUPRC) of 0.892. The results indicate that the best model was DenseNet169 (AUROC 0.895 and AUPRC 0.918). The deep learning model, general physicians, and oncology specialists had sensitivities of 81.1%, 77.3%, and 91.7%; specificities of 86.8%, 75.0%, and 90.9%; and accuracies of 84.7%, 75.9%, and 91.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, fair agreement between the oncologist and the developed model was shown for cancer diagnosis (kappa value"‰="‰0.685). The deep learning model developed based on the verified endoscopic image dataset showed acceptable performance in tongue cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Smad3 regulates smooth muscle cell fate and mediates adverse remodeling and calcification of the atherosclerotic plaque

Nature Cardiovascular Research volumeÂ 1,Â pages 322"“333 (2022)Cite this article. Atherosclerotic plaques consist mostly of smooth muscle cells (SMCs), and genes that influence SMC phenotype can modulate coronary artery disease (CAD) risk. Allelic variation at 15q22.33 has been identified by genome-wide association studies to modify the risk of CAD and is associated with the expression of SMAD3 in SMCs. However, the mechanism by which this gene modifies CAD risk remains poorly understood. Here we show that SMC-specific deletion of Smad3 in a murine atherosclerosis model resulted in greater plaque burden, more outward remodeling and increased vascular calcification. Single-cell transcriptomic analyses revealed that loss of Smad3 altered SMC transition cell state toward two fates: an SMC phenotype that governs both vascular remodeling and recruitment of inflammatory cells as well as a chondromyocyte fate. Together, the findings reveal that Smad3 expression in SMCs inhibits the emergence of specific SMC phenotypic transition cells that mediate adverse plaque features, including outward remodeling, monocyte recruitment and vascular calcification.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

3D optical imaging of the human pancreas in disease

Max Hahn's doctoral thesis characterizes insulin producing β-cell dynamics of streptozotocin-induced diabetes in mice. Novel approaches were also developed that define human pancreatic structure-function relationships at the whole-organ level, as well as using autofluorescence as a 3D tool for pancreatic related pathologies, such as cancer and diabetes. Diabetes mellitus...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibitor of DNA binding 2 (ID2) regulates the expression of developmental genes and tumorigenesis in ewing sarcoma

Sarcomas are difficult to treat and the therapy, even when effective, is associated with long-term and life-threatening side effects. In addition, the treatment regimens for many sarcomas, including Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma, are relatively unchanged over the past two decades, indicating a critical lack of progress. Although differentiation-based therapies are used for the treatment of some cancers, the application of this approach to sarcomas has proven challenging. Here, using a CRISPR-mediated gene knockout approach, we show that Inhibitor of DNA Binding 2 (ID2) is a critical regulator of developmental-related genes and tumor growth in vitro and in vivo in Ewing sarcoma tumors. We also identified that homoharringtonine, which is an inhibitor of protein translation and FDA-approved for the treatment of leukemia, decreases the level of the ID2 protein and significantly reduces tumor growth and prolongs mouse survival in an Ewing sarcoma xenograft model. Furthermore, in addition to targeting ID2, homoharringtonine also reduces the protein levels of ID1 and ID3, which are additional members of the ID family of proteins with well-described roles in tumorigenesis, in multiple types of cancer. Overall, these results provide insight into developmental regulation in Ewing sarcoma tumors and identify a novel, therapeutic approach to target the ID family of proteins using an FDA-approved drug.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New research could vastly improve hemodialysis

Around one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease and millions more are at risk. According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, the number of people living with end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure has grown 35 percent since 2009, with 46 percent of new patients under the age of 65.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Acute seizures and status epilepticus in immune effector cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS)

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell therapy is a transformative treatment that is being increasingly utilized. The novel mechanism of action lends itself to unique toxic profiles. These toxicities manifest in two forms: cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). ICANS typically manifests as a toxic encephalopathy with a complex delirium. Seizures have been reported as rare occurrences, with very little detail regarding the clinical presentation, assessment or management [1,2,3,4,5].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tisagenlecleucel in pediatric and young adult patients with Down syndrome-associated relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Down syndrome-associated acute lymphoblastic leukemia (DS-ALL) patients suffer risk of chemotherapy-associated toxicities and poor outcomes. We evaluated tisagenlecleucel in 16 patients with DS-ALL in two phase 2 trials (ELIANA [NCT02435849], ENSIGN [NCT02228096]) and a phase 3b, managed access protocol (B2001X [NCT03123939]). Patients were 5"“22"‰years old, had a median of two prior lines of therapy (range, 1"“4), and four (25%) had prior stem cell transplants. Fourteen of 16 patients (88%) achieved complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi); 12 of 14 (86%) with CR/CRi were minimal residual disease-negative. With a median follow-up of 13.2"‰months (range, 0.5"“49.3"‰months), six patients (43%) relapsed after CR (three, CD19-negative; three, unknown) between 80"“721"‰days post-infusion. Ongoing remissions in nine patients ranged from 6"“48"‰months. Any-grade and grade 3/4 AEs occurred in 16 and 14 patients, respectively; 44% experienced grade 3/4 cytokine release syndrome and 13% experienced grade 3/4 neurological events. Grade 3/4 prolonged cytopenias occurred in 44% of patients. No grade 3/4 infections were observed. Tisagenlecleucel expansion and long-term persistence were consistent with previous reports. Comparable to ALL patients without DS, tisagenlecleucel produced high remission rates, manageable side-effects, and promising long-term outcomes in pediatric/young adult patients with DS-ALL.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research in human kidney organoids reveals target to prevent irreversible kidney damage

To a certain extent, kidneys have the capacity to repair themselves after being injured, but a switch can occur from such intrinsic repair to incomplete repair that leads to irreversible damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently used kidney organoids derived from human stem cells to identify genes that are important for maintaining healthy repair in the kidneys. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to new targets to help prevent or treat CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

