After a year off, thanks to that pesky COVID, The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland!. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and will be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 26 DAYS AGO