ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Seinfeld,' 'Alf' actor Liz Sheridan dies 'peacefully in her sleep' at 93

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Actor Liz Sheridan, known for her roles on the hit sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "Alf," has died, according to Sheridan's representative Amanda Hendon . She was 93.

Sheridan "died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30am Friday," Hendon said in a press release, "just five days after her 93rd birthday."

On "Seinfeld," the New York-born actress portrayed Helen Seinfeld, mother of the show's title character Jerry Seinfeld.

Sheridan isn't the only "Seinfeld" star the TV world has lost recently. Estelle Harris , who played George Costanza's mother (also named Estelle) died April 2. Jerry Stiller , who starred as George's father Frank Costanza, died in May 2020.

More: Estelle Harris, 'Toy Story's Mrs. Potato Head, George's mother on 'Seinfeld,' dies at 93

From 2020: Jerry Stiller, 'Seinfeld' actor and father to Ben Stiller, dies at 92

On the sci-fi comedy "Alf," about a furry alien who moves in with a human family, Sheridan played eccentric neighbor Raquel Ochmonek. Prior to landing big roles in "Seinfeld" and "Alf," Sheridan appeared in series such as "Kojak," "One Day at a Time" and "The A-Team." Sheridan was also a veteran stage actress with numerous Broadway credits to her name, including the musical comedy "Happy End" with Meryl Streep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvbAB_0fAk9Q1000
Actor Liz Sheridan (right), known for her roles on the hit sitcoms &quot;Seinfeld&quot; and &quot;Alf,&quot; <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/04/15/seinfeld-actor-liz-sheridan-dies-93-reports-say/7335617001/" target="_blank">died April 15</a>, according to Sheridan&#39;s representative Amanda Hendon. She was 93. Sheridan &quot;died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes,&quot; Hendon said in a press release.<br /> <br /> On &quot;Seinfeld,&quot; the New York-born actress portrayed Helen Seinfeld, mother of the show&#39;s title character Jerry Seinfeld.&nbsp;&quot;Liz&rsquo;s worldwide fan base will continue to enjoy her extensive body of work for years to come,&quot; the press release states. &quot;She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business.&quot; Dennys via Getty Images

Sheridan also wrote a memoir on her "ill-fated romance" with film icon James Dean when the two were aspiring performers in New York City. "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story" was published in September 2000. A feature film adaptation of the book is currently in development, according to the press release.

"Liz’s worldwide fan base will continue to enjoy her extensive body of work for years to come," the press release states. "She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Sheridan was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales from December 1985 until his death in May 2003. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

More: Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 after long illness: 'We are heartbroken'

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Seinfeld,' 'Alf' actor Liz Sheridan dies 'peacefully in her sleep' at 93

Comments / 3

Related
Deadline

Estelle Harris Dies: ‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza, ‘Toy Story’ Franchise’s Mrs. Potato Head Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the iconic NBC sitcom Seinfeld, died Saturday evening of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, just weeks before her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, who held her as she drew her final breath, told Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York...
PALM DESERT, CA
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
James Dean
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Liz Sheridan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth. “Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”. He included a precious photo...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, who turns 64 on April 3, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting skills that have kept him working for so long,...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy