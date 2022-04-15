'Seinfeld,' 'Alf' actor Liz Sheridan dies 'peacefully in her sleep' at 93

Actor Liz Sheridan, known for her roles on the hit sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "Alf," has died, according to Sheridan's representative Amanda Hendon . She was 93.

Sheridan "died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30am Friday," Hendon said in a press release, "just five days after her 93rd birthday."

On "Seinfeld," the New York-born actress portrayed Helen Seinfeld, mother of the show's title character Jerry Seinfeld.

Sheridan isn't the only "Seinfeld" star the TV world has lost recently. Estelle Harris , who played George Costanza's mother (also named Estelle) died April 2. Jerry Stiller , who starred as George's father Frank Costanza, died in May 2020.

On the sci-fi comedy "Alf," about a furry alien who moves in with a human family, Sheridan played eccentric neighbor Raquel Ochmonek. Prior to landing big roles in "Seinfeld" and "Alf," Sheridan appeared in series such as "Kojak," "One Day at a Time" and "The A-Team." Sheridan was also a veteran stage actress with numerous Broadway credits to her name, including the musical comedy "Happy End" with Meryl Streep.

Sheridan also wrote a memoir on her "ill-fated romance" with film icon James Dean when the two were aspiring performers in New York City. "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story" was published in September 2000. A feature film adaptation of the book is currently in development, according to the press release.

"Liz’s worldwide fan base will continue to enjoy her extensive body of work for years to come," the press release states. "She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Sheridan was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales from December 1985 until his death in May 2003. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

