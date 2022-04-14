Subway shooting suspect denied bail on federal terrorism-related charge
actionnewsnow.com
2 days ago
The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn was denied bail at his initial court appearance Thursday. Frank James, 62, did not enter a plea on charges of violating a law that prohibits terrorist and violent attacks against mass...
A Northern California wife and mother of two who was accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a guilty plea, according to federal prosecutors in California and documents obtained by Law&Crime. Sherri Papini was charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging...
A Nevada woman accused of using the Darkweb and paying $5,000 in Bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed pleaded guilty Thursday in Sacramento federal court to a single count of murder for hire, a charge that could net her 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Kristy Lynn Felkins,...
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
CHILLING video released by the NYPD shows a suspect putting on latex gloves before allegedly beating a woman he had tried to force himself on, police said. The 43-year-old victim was left seriously injured after the brutal beating. She was repeatedly curb stopped in the head as the man tried to rape her between two parked cars.
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
A Harvard-educated former Marine was sentenced Friday for raping a California woman in a kidnapping plot so bizarre police once suspected it was a hoax. Matthew Muller pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible rape, robbery, burglary and false imprisonment in connection with the Vallejo kidnapping of Denise Huskins, according to Law & Crime.
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
Bokio Johnson took it hard when his two eldest children, Breyiana Brown and Caleb Johnson, were slain last year at an Algiers apartment complex, allegedly over a gun sale gone bad. For six months, "he was in a state of just not moving," said Courtney Brown, the mother of victim...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
ESTILL, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he used a lock-in-a-sock weapon during a brutal assault, according to the United States Department of Justice. George Junior Hall, 50, an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was sentenced...
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused an African-American teenager of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel, has now pleaded guilty to one count after entering a deal with city prosecutors and will avoid jail time. By pleading "guilty" to the top count against her of unlawful imprisonment as...
Comments / 0