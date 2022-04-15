ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Jefferson County jury convicts woman of animal neglect

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Verdict rules Tania Herring neglected two horses in her care in Madras in 2019

After a two-day trial, a Jefferson County jury convicted Tania Herring, 42, of Salem for neglecting two horses in her care at 2770 NE Louks Road in Jefferson County.

The charges against Herring stem from incidents in June of 2019 included animal neglect against at least three horses, animal abuse against one horse, and practicing veterinary surgery without a license.

The jury found Herring guilty of unlawfully and with criminal negligence failing to provide minimum care for a sorrel mare and a palomino filly, both misdemeanors. The jury found her not guilty of neglect, abuse, or practicing veterinary surgery without a license in the case of a buckskin gelding.

Judge Wade Whiting suspended the imposition of sentencing and put Herring on two years of bench probation.

Terms of probation include 20 hours of community service, and completion of the online Benchmark Animal Rehabilitation Program.

Also, Herring may not own a horse or any domestic animal for five years.

Herring faced similar charges of neglecting the horses in her care in 2010 in Linn County. In that case the court granted Herring's motion to suppress evidence. The District Attorney dismissed the charges saying without the evidence it could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Quality local journalism takes time and money.

Portland Tribune

The state of recycling in Jefferson County

Increased costs and limits to what can be recycled change the process for some residents. In mid-2020, Crooked River Sanitary stopped their recycling service entirely. They no longer accepted recycling from the more than 4,000 residents of Crooked River Ranch. The culprit? China. In 2018, China announced a new policy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002. Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
