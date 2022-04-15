Grey Cliffs Park in St. Helens will be subject of public forum

Proposals for ADA-accessible improvements at the waterfront park will be presented May 4 at City Hall.

The public will get a chance to get a sneak peek at proposed ADA-accessible (Americans with Disabilities Act) improvements at Grey Cliffs Waterfront Park in St. Helens.

St. Helens will hold a public forum, to take place Wednesday, May 4, in the council chambers at City Hall. The purpose behind the 6:30 p.m. session is to review in-water facility alternatives developed by the Oregon State Marine Board.

Plans for the in-water facility include a fully ADA-accessible paddlecraft launch ramp and an ADA-accessible fishing pier. A presentation of design alternatives will be reviewed at the public session, and community feedback will be gathered.

St. Helens is receiving help from the Oregon State Marine Board, through its technical assistance program, on the planned upgrades to the park area.

City officials have been planning for this since 2015, when it was included in a master plan for parks and trails.

In 2019, St. Helens improved Grey Cliffs Waterfront Park by installing a paddlecraft launch area on the shoreline, building a new restroom and drinking fountain and improving the parking lots. Those improvements were paid for in part by the the Oregon Parks & Recreation Recreational Trails Program.

The proposed in-water facility will complement the existing shoreline paddlecraft launch area.

Jenny Dimsho, St. Helens associate planner and community development project manager, noted, "There are currently no in-water facilities at Grey Cliffs Park. There is a graded area for shoreline launching … that has gravel, just off the parking lot, where you can wheel your kayak down, if you have a carrier."

She continued, "But this in-water facility will provide a more ADA-accessible way to get into the water."

The in-water facility would have a submerged ramp to allow a visitor to the park to gradually enter the water. Dimsho described this as basically a "floating dock."

"Your kayak gets (down) the ramp, and then you just kind of migrate over into the kayak," Dimsho explained. "You can slowly get out into the water."

She added, "These facilities are designed to be as easy as possible to get into the water."

While design and planning work are far enough along for St. Helens officials to seek public input on what the Marine Board has drawn up, there is not yet a timetable for building and opening the in-water facilities.

"It's definitely early in the process," Dimsho said. "The Marine Board estimates, at a minimum, the design and permitting taking about two years. That's just because there's a whole slew of state and federal agencies that review the design and permit it."

After the design and permit process, St. Helens will seek grants for construction.

"There is a history of the Marine Board using their technical assistance program to feed into their grant program," Dimsho said. "It's pretty likely they want to fund projects that they assist with the design and permitting on. It's a less competitive grant than other grants might be."

Located at the north terminus of River Street, along the bank of the Columbia River, Grey Cliffs Waterfront Park is a scenic location where you can launch a kayak or canoe out to Sand Island.

The May 4 public forum takes place at 6:30 p.m., prior to the City Council's regular session meeting. Those interested are welcome to attend in person or virtually through Zoom, or to watch the meeting on St. Helens' YouTube channel.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.