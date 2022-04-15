President Biden to visit Portland area next week

Biden will visit Oregon on a two-day trip across the Pacific Northwest, the White House says.

President Joe Biden plans to visit the Portland area next week to promote infrastructure.

Few details have been released about the visit, but the White House says Biden will be in town on Thursday, April 21, to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed in November. The bipartisan measure is aimed at rebuilding roads, bridges and rail lines across the country, including millions set aside for projects in Oregon.

The following day, Earth Day, Biden will visit Seattle to talk about rising inflation costs for American families and developing the country's "clean energy economy," according to the White House.

Biden's visit was first reported by The Oregonian/Oregonlive. It will be his first trip to Portland as president.

