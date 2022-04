One of the world's longest non-stop flight routes is coming to NYC. Starting September 17, New Yorkers will be able to fly directly from the city to Auckland, New Zealand. At a duration of 17-and-a-half hours from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Auckland International Airport and covering 8,228 miles, the New Zealand Airlines flight is amongst the longest direct routes in the world. As The Points Guy notes, only routes that operate from New York City to Singapore and London to Perth, Australia are of a similar length. The flight back will be shorter, at a still-daunting 16 hours long.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO