Charlotte, NC

ACC considering moving its headquarters to Charlotte

WBTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. the Hornets were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks...

www.wbtv.com

WKRC

Atlanta firm moving its headquarters to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Atlanta firm known for its leadership development programming is moving its headquarters to Cincinnati after being acquired. On Monday, Leadercast, which bills itself as one of the nation's oldest personal growth platforms, announced it was acquired by Cincinnati-based LC Group. LC Group is an offshoot of Boonrise, formerly Rebel Pilgrim Creative Agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBTV

Knights dedicate game to Jackie Robinson

An independent consulting firm is helping the conference determine the next location for its headquarters. the Hornets were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA play-in tournament. Baseball is back! Opening night for the Charlotte Knights. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Brandon Hamilton talks with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
WECT

Former Whiteville High star Gore to make MLB debut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Whiteville High School star MacKenzie Gore will make his major league debut for the San Diego Padres on Friday. April 15. San Diego manager Bob Melvin announced that the 23-year-old lefthander will start against the Atlanta Braves. The game begins at 9:40 p.m. Gore was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not return on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes will not return after Toronto's rookie suffered a left ankle sprain during the second half. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes at the forward positions while Barnes is sidelined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball just lost another assistant coach

Clemson’s head coach Brad Brownell just lost his second assistant coach in the past week as Kareem Richardson will be leaving the team after just one season with the Tigers.  Richardson will be making a move in conference to ACC opponent North Carolina state joining head coach Kevin Keats’ staff. Richardson and former assistant coach who spent five seasons with the Tigers, Antonio Reynolds Dean, whom Georgia hired earlier this week as an assistant coach, are both now gone. Clemson basketball continues to see a handful of players and staff departing as they head into a long offseason of no basketball. For the time being, it looks like assistant coach Dick Bender is the only returning assistant for Brownell and the Tigers. He has spent six seasons with the team Brownell and the team. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
CLEMSON, SC
WBTV

Remembering legendary Charlottean and fashion designer Cary Mitchell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Legendary fashion designer Cary Mitchell passed away last week, and today his adopted hometown of Charlotte said goodbye. He was a personal designer to some of the NBA’s best-known stars, including Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen. Also on the star-studded list of Mitchell’s past clients...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson downs #23 Wake Forest in game one

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon […]
CLEMSON, SC
Sports
On3.com

Kareem Richardson set to join NC State basketball staff

The new-look NC State basketball staff appears to be nearing completion. Sources have confirmed to The Wolfpacker that Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson is set to be the second assistant hired by Kevin Keatts. On3’s Clemson Sports has also confirmed the news. Richardson was one of the names listted on...
RALEIGH, NC

