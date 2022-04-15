Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/15/2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A line of severe thunderstorms is moving into central Kentucky. You can watch live coverage on CW Lexington at 10:00 and on WKYT at 11:00. As of around 10:00 p.m., there are tens of thousands of customers without power in the state, according to this outage map. Remember, if your power goes out, or you spot a downed power line, report it to your utility company.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO