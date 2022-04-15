ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (4/15/2022)

WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Ky. connection to Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. Happy Chandler, was not...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

WATCH | New details in Lexington motel murder case

WATCH | Man shot, killed by Tenn. police after chase that began in Kentucky. Updated: 18 hours ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tracking severe weather in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A line of severe thunderstorms is moving into central Kentucky. You can watch live coverage on CW Lexington at 10:00 and on WKYT at 11:00. As of around 10:00 p.m., there are tens of thousands of customers without power in the state, according to this outage map. Remember, if your power goes out, or you spot a downed power line, report it to your utility company.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested in connection with several Lexington robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with several Lexington robberies. James H. Baker, 30, has been charged with four counts of robbery. Police say the robberies happened in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway from April 4 - 9. According to Lexington police, on Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Lexington motel murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about a Lexington murder case. A detective testified during a Friday morning preliminary hearing for Danny Sims and Alysha Noel. They’re both charged with the murder of 64-year-old Bill Ashby. (Story continues below mugshots) Police found Ashby dead last week...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boy falls through skylight in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy is in the hospital with a serious brain injury after falling through the roof of a building in Winchester. Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a building at the corner of Church Alley and Broadway for a pediatric emergency.
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Storm knocks out power to thousands in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people across the state are cleaning up Thursday after storms with high winds rolled through the region Wednesday night. No major damage was reported in Lexington, but trees were knocked down in several neighborhoods causing many to lose power. Officials from KU say that between...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong to Severe Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-day severe weather event kicks off today and goes through Thursday morning. Rounds of strong to severe storms target the region during this time, with the most widespread threat coming Wednesday through Thursday morning. TODAY. A few showers and strong storms will develop early today...
WKYT 27

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Hill View Place. Police say the shooting happened just before 9 P.M. Saturday. Lexington police say the woman has non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still looking for a suspect. The cause...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested near Lexington after multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a multi-county chase that started in Laurel County. Wednesday night, deputies say they tried to pull Josh Floyd over on Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin. They say Floyd sped off, passing other cars on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington doctors, families find relief in current COVID climate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington physician Dr. Jeff Foxx says the commonwealth is in a much better place now, after the omicron variant made for another difficult winter. “We’re to the point where Easter, Resurrection Sunday, spring time things are new,” said Dr. Foxx. “Hopefully we’re to the point where we are new, we want to be as normal as we can.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just before 2:00 p.m. Monday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook that the eastbound lanes of Kentucky 80 were closed due to a fatal crash. The crash happened just past the Little Laurel Road intersection. According to officials reconstructing the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (4/12/2022)

WATCH | Beshear signs bills raising KSP trooper pay by $15,000. The governor was at Kentucky State Police's training post on Tuesday morning to sign House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 209 in front of the new KSP cadet class. WATCH | High-profile bills on the agenda during last...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkyt News#Major League Baseball
WKYT 27

Suspect in string of Lexington dumpster fires arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of fires in Lexington. According to fire investigators, around 5:30 Sunday morning, firefighters began responding to a series of dumpster fires in and around the Versailles Rd. corridor. Within 36 hours, that number sharply rose to 16 dumpsters and one vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington artist working on statues for Horse Mania

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is almost here, and several artists are putting the finishing touches on their horses. Dozens of fiberglass horse statues were delivered to Kentucky a couple of months ago. One of those horses will soon be on display in the streets of Fayette County. Taking...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear to make major economic announcement Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is teasing a major economic announcement on Wednesday morning, calling it a “historic investment.”. The governor said it will produce thousands of jobs, and solidify Kentucky’s leading role in an emerging industry. Whatever the announcement is, it comes just over six months after the Ford battery plant announcement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

‘Always a smile:’ Georgetown community remembering Lane Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people are remembering Lane Franklin for his presence as a ticket seller at UK games. But in the Georgetown community, they’re remembering him for his smile and his infectious personality. Tipsy Cow Bar founder Scottie Williams met Lane Franklin in the same way that...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder suspect dies day before trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect’s death is under investigation. Jail staff found Terrance Francis Fister having medical problems at the Fayette County Detention Center Sunday morning. A crew took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected. Fister had been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Easter Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an excellent end to the workweek. Temperatures will surge into the upper-60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. We should see highs around the upper 60s for this part of April. So this is just a typical run for us. Late Friday night into...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Series of vandalism attacks hit Summerfield neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in the Summerfield neighborhood said they are extremely frustrated. Their security cameras have caught people messing with door handles to see if cars are unlocked for a while now. But they said the vandalism over Friday night, takes this to a new level. “They just...
LEXINGTON, KY

