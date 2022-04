ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Al Lang Stadium is a house of horrors for FC Tulsa. The beautiful home by the Bay for the Tampa Bay Rowdies has been anything but picturesque for Tulsa, as the visitors fell 3-1 to the Rowdies on Saturday night. It’s the second loss in two tries for FC Tulsa at Lang as the Golden Boys have now been outscored 9-3 over two matchups at the Rowdies’ stadium, including last season’s 6-2 Playoffs defeat.

