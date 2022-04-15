ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landry Shamet leaves practice with foot injury

 1 day ago
Kellan Olson: Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury, per Suns

Source: Twitter @KellanOlson

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns guard Landry Shamet suffers left foot injury, Game 1 status uncertain (w/videos) https://t.co/e0ADocQNLC via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/pMWkjEpzUr8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talking Landry Shamet injury and Paul George COVID-19 after Friday’s practice.

Didn’t say whether Shamet would or wouldn’t be ready Sunday for Game 1. #Suns pic.twitter.com/s8QZYnYDUI3:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury, per Suns – 3:23 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury – 3:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet (left foot) left practice early. #Suns3:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Iffe Lundberg, Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6assGO10bg3:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t sure about the severity of Landry Shamet’s foot injury pic.twitter.com/jfkIfljAA6 -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 15, 2022

