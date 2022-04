Once Joel Embiid gets post position on the left block, it’s game over. View the original article to see embedded media. That’s not news to the Toronto Raptors. All season the Philadelphia 76ers’ potential league MVP has been a monster in the paint. Even with all of Toronto’s notoriously aggressive defensive schemes, Embiid has still dominated them down low. In his three games against the Raptors this season, Embiid has turned 37 post-ups into 30 points, three assists, and six personal fouls. Those numbers represent the most he’s scored against any team in the league, per NBA Stats.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO