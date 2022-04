The following information comes from LSU Athletics:. Sophomore John Meyer is officially the top thrower in LSU history when you look at the all-time school record book. He set the indoor record back at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and then he launched a lifetime best throw of 67′ 3.25″ (20.50 meters) today at the Tom Jones Memorial to cement his mark on the LSU record book.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO