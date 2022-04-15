ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Art Museum acquires art professor’s sculpture

By Venus Edlin
piolog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Art Museum (PAM) acquired Associate Professor of Art and Studio Head of Sculpture Jess Perlitz’s sculpture “Burned Beast” earlier this year. The sculpture, composed of burnt wood and dowels with a matching charcoal shadow, was first created in 2017 as part of an exhibition in the Hoffman Gallery with...

piolog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Art curated by museum guards

Museum guards probably spend more time with art on the walls than anyone else, but are rarely asked for expert opinions. At the Baltimore Museum of Art, a new show, "Guarding the Art," was organized not by the museum's curators, but by its very own security staff. Correspondent Kristine Johnson talks with guards who are offering their perspectives on the museum's collected works.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Hew Locke Will Bring His Vibrant Sculptures to the Met Museum Facade

Click here to read the full article. Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke will follow his major commission at Tate Britain in London with a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four sculptures for the institution’s Fifth Avenue facade. According to the museum, the project, titled Gilt, will be on view from September 16 to May 22 2023. Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement that the commission “will be informed by Locke’s deep knowledge of the Met’s collection and will reference the institution in ways both direct and indirect, recovering and connecting histories across...
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest project is displaying new ideas by having security guards who work at the museum curate an exhibit. The pieces featured in “Guarding the Art” are selected by 17 different guards, each with diverse interests and backgrounds, who can now share their visions with priceless works of art. NBC’s Catie Beck reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.March 27, 2022.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Art World#The Portland Art Museum
ARTnews

Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory Names Director, $20 M. Louise Bourgeois Spider Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 13, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG GIFT. The art patron Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a mainstay of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, revealed that he will donate 100 works from his prized collection of contemporary art jointly to the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, on whose boards he sits. ARTnews Editor in Chief Sarah Douglas has the story . The decision to have two institutions share such a large body of work has no clear precedent. The Guggenheim’s director, Richard Armstrong, termed it “a home run.” In addition, Daskalopoulos—who has acquired works by David Hammons, Mike Kelley,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
click orlando

Art and flowers will be in bloom at Orlando Museum of Art festival starting Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrate spring at the Orlando Museum of Art this week with Art in Bloom, a festival of fine arts and flowers. This festival, which blends floral interpretations, antiques, design and lifestyle, will benefit OMA. According to OMA, sponsor Council of 101 has hosted a springtime fundraiser at the museum for the past 35 years.
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
GREENWICH, CT
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Public Art Fund’s Daniel S. Palmer Named Chief Curator of SCAD Art Museum

Click here to read the full article. Moving from a string of high-profile curatorial positions in New York to a significant teaching museum down South, Daniel S. Palmer has been appointed as the next chief curator of the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. Most recently, Palmer was a curator at New York’s Public Art Fund, which he joined in 2016. While he there, he oversaw exhibitions and major commissions for artists such as Melvin Edwards, Awol Erizku, Carmen Herrera, Harold Ancart, Tony Oursler, and Liz Glynn. He previously worked as a curator at the Jewish Museum and the Whitney Museum...
SAVANNAH, GA
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
High Point Enterprise

Sculpture adds art to greenway

HIGH POINT — A High Point artist’s sculpture was moved on Monday to its permanent site, becoming the latest public art installed along the greenway near the Southside Recreation Center. Artist Charles B. “Chuck” Foster said that although the piece, “Smith, is named in honor of his son,...
HIGH POINT, NC
KVUE

'Love Hate' art sculpture officially unveiled at Long Center in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Long Center for the Performing Arts officially unveiled a new "one-word poem" art sculpture on Friday. The piece is called "Love Hate" and consists of oversized letters that spell "love" from the front, and "hate" from the back. The larger-than-life artwork was made by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss and sits on display at the Long Center's Hartman Concert Lawn.
AUSTIN, TX
Action News Jax

Art Rupe, recording mogul, dead at 104

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Art Rupe, the founder of Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, died on Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 104. Rupe’s daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, confirmed her father’s death, The New York Times reported....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Pitchfork

Aimee Mann Announces First Solo Art Show

Aimee Mann has announced her first-ever solo art show. The singer-songwriter will display her paintings of Presidents and First Ladies at City Winery in Manhattan starting Friday (April 15). The show, titled You Could Have Been a Roosevelt, runs until April 20, and will coincide with Mann’s scheduled performances at the venue. Mann will display paintings from her Ten Worst Presidents series. Check out a couple of Mann’s pieces below.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy