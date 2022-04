A search for “NFT” on Fiverr yields more than 50,000 listings, for services ranging from pixel art and 3D modeling to marketing and technical development. Prices for art commissions vary wildly, from $5 for basic characters to more than $10,000 for premium 3D models and websites. While proponents of NFTs often champion the way the technology lets artists easily collect royalties from sales and resales, these Fiverr gigs are structured much like any other freelance job: Artists get paid once, in cash, and that’s that.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO