ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

KPH Radio show “Did You Hear That?” fosters strong friendship, conversations, special guests

By Gabe Korer
piolog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KPH radio show “Did You Hear That?” starring Kit Graf ’24 and Kate Milne ’24 airs on Sundays from 7 to 8 p.m. Formerly “Wholesome Radio Hour,” the show has taken on more of a relaxed turn since the duo started working together their freshman...

piolog.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Outstanding Trans Stories in TV and Film: A Conversation With POPSUGAR, GLAAD, and Special Guests

With anti-trans legislation on the rise, seeing accurate and empathetic trans stories in media has never felt more urgent. In celebration of Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, POPSUGAR Standards and Ethics Editor Chris Roney and GLAAD Director of Trans Representation Alex Schmider are cohosting a Twitter Spaces discussion about trans representation in TV and film.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Radio#Kph#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
morningbrew.com

My boss is misinterpreting a leadership book and killing our office vibe. I know because I used to live with the author.

Each week, our workplace whisperer Shane Loughnane answers a reader-submitted question about problems at work. Anything nagging at you? Ask Shane here. I love my job. But recently my boss has implemented policies that have been well-intentioned, but off-kilter. I discovered most of these ideas come from a workplace culture book he’s been reading. That would be fine, except I happen to know the author of this book (I lived with him in college) and my boss is interpreting the suggestions in a way I know the author never intended, leading to uncomfortable implementation that I think is putting our wonderful workplace culture at risk. Without coming off as “actually, I know better than you,” even though I have the “credentials” of knowing the author, how do I bring this up with him?—L.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Licence to ill: music and culture for a sick day

For days of gratuitous slobbery, the last thing you want is anything remotely nourishing. Netflix’s Is It Cake? isn’t that, in any sense of the word; it’s a hilariously pointless viral video stretched out into a series, in which bakers compete to make cakes that look like they aren’t cakes. In fact, they can look like anything from full English breakfasts to grubby old trainers. Each episode ends with host Mikey Day, wielding his massive knife with a deranged relish that would make Mary Berry shudder, as he cuts and reveals the answer to the show’s one and only question. It’s magnificently bizarre, disarmingly foolish and as moreish as a Victoria sponge. Phil Harrison.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Scorpions' Rudolf Schenker on his relationship with his brother Michael: "I think, sooner or later, we will play together again"

For the entirety of their near six-decade existence, German hard rock legends Scorpions have been anchored by electric guitar player Rudolf Schenker. Before he embarked on a stellar career of his own – first with UFO and later with a number of his own groups – Rudolf's younger brother, Michael, was also a Scorpion. Michael played on the band's very first album, 1972's Lonesome Crow, and made significant contributions to the band's influential 1979 effort, Lovedrive.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch: A pirate queen awakens alien sea devils in Doctor Who special

In "Legend of the Sea Devils," the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan travel to 19th century China where a small coastal village is under threat — from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force. Chances are that the aliens in question are the titular Sea Devils with whom the Doctor first tangled back in the early '70s when Jon Pertwee was playing the TARDIS-inhabiting time traveler. Half a century on, this is the penultimate special to star Jodie Whittaker before she relinquishes the role. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself," the actress told EW last year about her decision to depart from the show. "It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."
TV SERIES
NBC News

The García kids are all grown up — and they have a new show

In 2000 following a screening of the new Nickelodeon sitcom "The Brothers García," creator and show runner Jeff Valdez recalled a 13-year-old Latina shouting in front of the studio audience that she finally found a show that confirmed she was "normal." More than 20 years later, he still lives...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Where to Buy the Silver Wine Glasses Seen on ‘The Ultimatum’

First came the craze about the wine glasses from Love is Blind, and now, streamers everywhere have a new obsession. The stainless steel wine glasses from Netflix’s latest hit show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, has people tweeting about where they can get the stainless steel wine glasses the contestants use. VonShef has been the provider of the wine glasses for Netflix’s dating shows in the past, so it comes as literally zero surprise that the company partnered with Netflix again to provide classy yet sassy barware. For fans of these glasses, we have super bad news for you. Unfortunately,...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy