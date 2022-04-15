ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

SpaceX Rocket Launch Attempt with NRO Payload Aiming for Easter Morning

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor
Noozhawk
 1 day ago

A Falcon 9 rocket’s liftoff to place a top-secret payload in orbit may occur Easter morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base. On Friday, officials revealed the launch of the Space Exploration Technologies rocket won't occur before Sunday. A liftoff on Sunday would aim for 6:13 a.m. from Space...

www.noozhawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

US Space Force releases decades of bolide data to NASA for planetary defense studies

An agreement between NASA and the U.S. Space Force recently authorized the public release of decades of data collected by U.S. government sensors on fireball events (large bright meteors also known as bolides) for the benefit of the scientific and planetary defense communities. This action results from collaboration between NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) and the U.S. Space Force to continue furthering our nation's efforts in planetary defense, which include finding, tracking, characterizing, and cataloging near-Earth objects (NEOs). The newly released data is composed of information on the changing brightness of bolides as they pass through Earth's atmosphere, called light curves, that could enhance the planetary defense community's current ability to model the effects of impacts by larger asteroids that could one day pose a threat to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Nro#Rocket#Payload#Space Launch Complex 4
Fortune

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is winning new customers from the war in Ukraine, as sanctions clip Russian rocket launches

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Satellite internet provider OneWeb has been forced to ask its competitor SpaceX for help launching its satellites into orbit after the British firm’s previous launch partner—Russia’s state-owned Roscosmos—tried to pressure the company into rebuking Ukraine war sanctions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

NASA to restart fueling test of SLS rocket, with key modifications

NASA will resume its efforts to complete a key fueling test of the Space Launch System rocket on Tuesday. The space agency has decided to modify this test, however, due to a problem with a check valve on the rocket's upper stage that leads to a pressurized helium bottle. The valve was found to be stuck last week and will need to be replaced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Elon Musk says SpaceX's huge Starship rocket will 'hopefully' launch on 1st orbital flight in May

SpaceX's huge Starship rocket for eventual trips to the moon and Mars could go orbital for the first time just two months from now, if all goes according to plan. SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. The vehicle consists of two elements: a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Ars takes a clean-room tour of JPL’s asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft

Ars Technica had the opportunity to tour NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California this week, suiting up for a clean-room sneak peek at the Psyche spacecraft now nearing completion. This ambitious mission, named after the eponymous asteroid it will explore, is due to launch in August on a Falcon Heavy rocket. Scientists are hopeful that learning more about this unusual asteroid will advance our understanding of planet formation and the earliest days of our Solar System.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Astronauts Raja Chari & Matthias Maurer Spacewalk Outside the International Space Station [Watch Live]

NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer are conducting a spacewalk on Wednesday, March 23 to install new hoses on the International Space Station’s Radiator Beam Valve Module, which helps regulate the station’s temperature. Chari and Maurer will also install a power and data cable on the station’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera, and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy