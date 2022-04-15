ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Wash. Co.: Candidate Filing Ends, Incumbents Unopposed

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbents for every seat up for election in Washington County have filed...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

New candidate files to take on Sherrill

The race for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district has a new candidate: Ruth McAndrew, a registered nurse and third generation farmer from Randolph. A clinical manager at Bayada Home Health Care, McAndrew has worked as a hospice nurse and as a pulmonary staff nurse...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Times-Republican

No challengers file to take on local legislative incumbents

As the deadline for candidates to file the necessary paperwork to run for state and federal office came and passed on Friday, neither of the politicians who would represent Marshall County in the Iowa Legislature after the 2022 election will face challenges from the opposing party. Secretary of State Paul...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County officers file unopposed for primary election

MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Washington County, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports Pat Erickson filed papers today for Edna Township Trustee. Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor. Tracey J Marshall (Republican) – Treasurer. Mark O’Brien (Republican) – District 2 Supervisor. Mary...
CASS COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dunlap
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbents#Election#Good Friday
Daily Cardinal

Unopposed District 5 supervisor candidate yet to announce policy platform

Jeff Hynes, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, is running unopposed to replace Elena Haasl as the Dane County District 5 supervisor. Despite his imminent assumption of the position after the April 5 election, the Hynes campaign has provided no information regarding the candidate’s policy platform or qualifications. Dane County’s...
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Telegraph

Objections filed over candidate petitions

EDWARDSVILLE - Six separate objections have been filed over candidates' nominating petitions for the June 28 primary. Two of the objections have been filed by former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman. Monday was the final day to file the objections, which will now be considered at hearings by the Madison County Board of Elections.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KOLR10 News

Sinkhole forms in Boone County, Arkansas

A sinkhole has formed off HWY 206 on Blackshire Road in Harrison, Arkansas. The sinkhole is 2-2.5 feet wide at the surface and has a cavern 6×8 feet wide under the surface, 4 feet deep. Boone County officials say they can’t start on repairs until the water is gone, but they hope to begin filling […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy