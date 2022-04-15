ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Hoffmann misses RBC Heritage cut in first event since 2019

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Morgan Hoffmann missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in his first PGA Tour event since 2019. Hoffmann, 32,...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Holy smokes!’ Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth winning WITB: 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the RBC Heritage. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees, A1 SureFit) 3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X. Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 (21 degrees @20, C1 SureFit) Shaft: Graphite Design...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Ap Sports#The Rbc Heritage#The Pga Tour
WJCL

Inside the Ropes: Second Round of the 54th RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Professional golfers are back in the Lowcountry for the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. South Carolina's only PGA Tour event is underway for the fifty-fourth time at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. You can catch interviews and highlights with Sports Director...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
GolfWRX

Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dressed for Success: Jordan Speith at 2022 RBC Heritage

Under Armour needs to develop a few new pastel-colored golf polos in order to celebrate Jordan Spieth’s new holiday tradition. Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, earning his first win in just more than a year, and his second-consecutive Easter-Sunday victory. Don’t look now, but 2023 Easter Sunday will take place at Augusta National.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy