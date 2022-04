The US Department of State has partnered with Google Arts & Culture to make it a little easier for people to virtually explore cultural heritage sites from around the world. In celebration of World Heritage Day, the search giant and the State Department said Monday they added 1,100 Ambassadors Fund projects from over 130 countries that you can virtually travel to, from a 13th-century mausoleum in Cairo to a Buddhist temple in Thailand.

