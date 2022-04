After looking for the perfect partner for his whiskey endeavor, ASAP Rocky has found his match with the launch of Mercer + Prince. Rocky shared a statement about that new blended Canadian whiskey, which marks a partnership with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. "I've wanted to launch a whisky for a few years, but it was difficult to find partners willing to innovate to the level I envisioned," he said. "Fortunately, I found those partners in Global Brand Equities and Gallo. I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique while honoring and respecting industry traditions."

DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO