Passover Begins at Sundown Today

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.

RELIGION ・ 28 DAYS AGO