Framingham, MA

Passover Begins at Sundown Today

By editor
 2 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Passover begins at sundown today, April 15, for those who observe the Jewish religion. The holiday of Pesach, or Passover, is an annual weeklong festival commemorating the...

The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
KELOLAND TV

Passover traditions in KELOLAND

It is Easter weekend for those who practice Christianity, but it’s also an important weekend for those who practice the Judaism. It’s the start of Passover! Passover is a Jewish holiday in the springtime. It celebrates the freedom of the Jewish people and centers around the Biblical story of the Exodus from Egypt.
RECIPES
The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
Reading, MA
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
In-Person MetroFest Returns June 11

FRAMINGHAM – MetroFest, the annual food truck, entertainment and all-around day of fun returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 11. The event takes place at Bowditch Field on Union Avenue in Framingham from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family event has been running in Framingham for several...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
