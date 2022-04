On Feb. 9, Patrick Ryan wrote an op-ed assessing the Okaloosa County School Board’s lack of action regarding many problems, most glaringly the 16 felony arrests within the school district. On Feb. 19, Ann Kelley wrote a letter regarding an attack on a teacher by a student in her classroom that went not only unpunished, but the teacher herself was blamed for it. This is eye opening. ...

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO