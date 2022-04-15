ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIu4i_0fAifV2g00
Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself Stuart police say Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez (R) spent more than an hour filling up hidden tanks in his white truck (L) using stolen cards. (Stuart Police Department)

STUART, Fla. — A woman who saw fraudulent charges on her bank statement took action, tracking down the suspect herself and calling the police to arrest him.

The woman, who was not identified by police, noticed a pattern to the fraudulent charges and went to the gas station where it appeared her card had been used, Stuart police said in a Facebook post. Determined to find the suspect, the woman learned the suspect drove a white truck, and returned to the gas station at approximately the same time the previous transactions had occurred. When she arrived, police said she saw the white work truck and the suspect pumping gas from two pumps.

The woman watched the suspect pump gas for more than an hour, switching pumps and throwing credit cards into the trash, before calling the police, WPBF reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1Qxw_0fAifV2g00
Bank fraud victim credited with tracking down suspect herself The woman allegedly watched the suspect pump gas for more than an hour, switching pumps and throwing credit cards into the trash, before calling the police. (Stuart Police Department)

When the police arrived, they arrested Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez. Officers said they found 28 fraudulent cards in Gonzalez’s truck, as well as multiple tanks hidden in the bed of the truck, WPEC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgVFS_0fAifV2g00
Theft suspect Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez, seen here in the custody of the Stuart Police Department, is charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of credit card more than two times within six months, and unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more persons. (Stuart Police Department)

Investigators told WPBF that when Gonzalez was taken to jail, they found an additional four fraudulent bank/credit cards in his socks, bringing the total number of cards in his possession to 32.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

El Paso woman indicted for Tax, Bank Fraud

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment on Thursday, March 23, charging an El Paso woman for her role in preparing false tax returns and committing bank fraud. According to court documents, 52-year-old Dawn Marie Munoz, allegedly underreported her income to...
EL PASO, TX
WWLP 22News

Utica man accused of committing bank fraud

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Utica man has been arrested on felony charges after a lengthy fraud investigation that started back in 2021. The investigation started in November when UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division began looking into claims about fraudulent checks and AMT...
UTICA, NY
WDAM-TV

Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning. The CPD said the FBI will lead the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit are also assisting.
COLUMBIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stuart, FL
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Credit Card#Bank Statement#Stuart Police Department#Wpbf#Wpec#Cox Media Group
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PCMag

US Charges Ex-Apple Employee With Defrauding $10 Million

Federal prosecutors last week charged a former Apple employee with defrauding the company out of more than $10 million. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain for a decade between December 2008-2018—during which he allegedly accepted kickbacks, stole equipment, and laundered money, the Associated Press reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy