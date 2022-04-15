Copper Hair Is A Look I May Have To Try For Myself

Damaged hair can feel inevitable—especially if, like me, you’re prone to changing your hair color or texture via chemical treatments and hot tools. But even if you’re not a constant hair bleacher or blow-dry fanatic, your hair can still become dry, damaged, and fragile. We tapped Jonathan Van Ness—yes, that Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye star and hair expert—for their insight on repairing damage hair at home. In addition to their already stacked TV résumé (Queer Eye, Getting Curious With JVN), JVN boasts his very own haircare brand, JVN. Oh, and he’s going on tour now—seriously, I could spend all day listing what she’s been up to. Clearly, JVN knows what he’s doing, and together we’re spilling all the details on repairing damaged hair.
Comments / 0