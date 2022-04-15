ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Copper Hair Is A Look I May Have To Try For Myself

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe rounded up our copper-haired celeb inspo. I love to play with my hair color. I haven’t dyed my hair in a while (y’all know how postpartum hair acts), but I’ve gone blonde, pink, burgundy, brown, and lavender in the past few years. This spring, I’m feeling inspired by all of...

girlsunited.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Cardi B
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
Andre Oentoro

The Hair Trends That Are Taking Over in 2022

It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Extensions#Copper
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

I Tried A Pearl Manicure & Immediately Started Acting Different

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. As expected, pearls are a big accessory trend...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

6 Best Hydrating Hair Oils for Dull and Dry Hair

Incorporating a hydrating hair oil in your haircare routine and using them on wash days can make your tresses become more manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned. Whether you have fine hair, thick hair, damaged hair or curly and coily textures, there are many hair oil options on the market to suit different needs.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Products For Forehead Acne

Our foreheads are prone to a form of acne called comedonal acne, explains dermatologist Brian Hibler to Elite Daily. “This results from pores that get blocked with oil, dirt, or dead skin cells, and manifests as small bumps and blackheads,” he says. According to Dr. Hibler, the best products for forehead acne contain a topical retinoid such as adapalene, or ingredients like benzoyl peroxide (an antibacterial) or salicylic acid, a pore-clearing beta-hydroxy acid. Ensure you’re choosing noncomedogenic products (aka products made without ingredients that can clog your pores), and don’t skip out on moisturizing both morning and night, which Dr. Hibler says can help regulate oil production.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

3 Lip Looks to Try This Spring — Plus the Products You'll Need in Your Makeup Bag

There's nothing like spring to make you want to overhaul your makeup routine, whether that means streamlining it or simply redefining it with brand-new looks. If the latter is more up your alley, look no further than lip products. For the record, we're all for a dramatic seasonal hair color change, but trying out a new lipstick or lip gloss is certainly less of a commitment — in both time and money.
MAKEUP
SELF

The 25 Best Foundations for Every Budget, Skin Type, and Complexion

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The challenge of naming the best foundation of all time is that you’re never going to please everyone. While some people love full-coverage matte foundations that can help blur pores, others can’t get enough of a light-to-medium coverage foundation with a radiant, glowing finish. Depending on the time of year and your skin’s current state, your own idea of the best foundation may change. There may even come a day when you retire your go-to foundation when you realize it’s just not working for you like it used to. It’s not the foundation that’s changed—it’s you.
MAKEUP
Marie Claire

How to Repair Damaged Hair at Home, According to Jonathan Van Ness

Damaged hair can feel inevitable—especially if, like me, you’re prone to changing your hair color or texture via chemical treatments and hot tools. But even if you’re not a constant hair bleacher or blow-dry fanatic, your hair can still become dry, damaged, and fragile. We tapped Jonathan Van Ness—yes, that Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye star and hair expert—for their insight on repairing damage hair at home. In addition to their already stacked TV résumé (Queer Eye, Getting Curious With JVN), JVN boasts his very own haircare brand, JVN. Oh, and he’s going on tour now—seriously, I could spend all day listing what she’s been up to. Clearly, JVN knows what he’s doing, and together we’re spilling all the details on repairing damaged hair.
HAIR CARE
Elle

The 16 Best Hair Gels for Every Hair Type

It seems like for a long time, we were all a little scared of hair gels. The ‘90s convinced us that they were crunchy, flakey monsters that would make our hair look crispy. But sometime in the past few decades, brands have come out with some truly astonishing innovations that make them essential to almost every style. Are you trying to define your curls? Gels are the answer. Get rid of frizz for good? Gels. Get the sleekest Bella Hadid-esque ponytail? G-E-L. But that doesn’t mean that gels are easy to navigate. There are so many on the market, and some of them do very different things. Here, find 16 of the best hair gels on the market for every hair type and every desired style.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy