INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 28 DAYS AGO