Dallas, TX

Lawyer: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph was present in vehicle identified in homicide investigation, but not shooter in incident

By Charles Robinson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA defense attorney told the Dallas Morning News that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was present in a vehicle targeted in a homicide investigation, but that Joseph was an unarmed occupant and didn’t fire a weapon in connection with a March 18 shooting. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the...

