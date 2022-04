DAVIS (CBS13) — A World War II-era copper still weighing hundreds of pounds is not your typical target item for thieves. “It’s somebody that knew what they were looking after,” said UC Davis Winemaker Leticia Chacon Rodriguez. “That’s the part that breaks my heart.” This copper device, which was once used to make brandy and is a current teaching tool, was stolen from UC Davis’s Jackson Sustainable Winery Building. Chacon Rodriguez explained that last week, thieves broke into the facility and took a few things. They got in by breaking into the door. Thieves broke in again this past weekend. This time, they...

DAVIS, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO