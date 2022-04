Great medical care is often associated with large medical centers and metropolitan areas. But great medical professionals are everywhere including Alexander City. Dr. Regina Phillips and her staff Russell Medical Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine have been honored again by Healogics with its sixth Center of Distinction award and Phillips has been honored with the President’s Circle. Phillips was one of five Healogics physicians from more than 600 wound care centers across the country.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 15 HOURS AGO