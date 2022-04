Three people died in vehicle crashes on Montana’s roads earlier this week, with two of the wrecks reportedly due to icy conditions after unseasonable snowfall. The fatal crashes occurred in Musselshell, Valley and Lincoln counties, according to statements from Montana Highway Patrol. The separate crashes occurred over the course of Thursday and Friday and followed an historic blizzard that dumped several feet of snow across the state and brought temperatures to below zero in some areas.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO