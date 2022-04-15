ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fine art! Courtesy of Woodburn High School seniors

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nsvs_0fAiK1Uo00 Woodburn High School seniors display their creative works at the Woodburn Art Center

The Woodburn Art Center was a festive site on Thursday afternoon as Woodburn High School students adorned the facility with their creative works.

The IB Art Show displayed pieces from 17 WACA, AIS and WAAST seniors.

"Their work showcases their journey through this rigorous program and the results are amazing," said Catherine Johnstone, art teacher at Woodburn Arts & Communications Academy.

Along with featuring the accomplishments of these students, the event treated attendees with some tasty vittles off the grill outside.

Featured students were Ivan Cruz, Fernanda Dominguez, Alondra Flores, Emily-Ve Vallejo, Genesis Milina Fajardo, Sandra Salazar, Carter Gubbins, Dallon Jensen, Elizabeth Martinez, Erik Mateo, Lysandra Zaragoza, Samantha Del Rio, Jesse Gomez, Emir Gonzalez, Ashley Guerra, Joaquin Lopez and Fern Freeland.

Students were on hand to discuss their work, and many composed essays to impart their thoughts.

In "Curatorial Rationale" Fern Freeland penned: "My exhibition Oh No! Life! Is about observations of cultural phenomena and fears that I've been interested in. I believe all artwork is a medium to describe the cultures and universal fears within those cultures we are exposed to in our lifetime. In a way, each piece in my exhibit is a documentation of a cultural cycle: the conception beginning with an idea, the revolution that takes place when the new idea replaces the old, the era of popularity when the most people are exposed to the idea, and the quiet death as it falls out of style and a new concept replaces it."

To view photos of the event, visit the Woodburn Independent Facebook Page .

#Fine Art#Creative Works#Woodburn High School#The Woodburn Art Center#Waast
