Marion, OR

Mallory Patzer signs with Central Washington University

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Standout North Marion goalkeeper will compete with Division II Wildcats after stellar career with Huskies

Mallory Patzer's soccer journey won't stop at the high school level. The four-year varsity player will be competing with the Central Washington University Wildcats, a Division II school in Ellensburg, Washington.

Patzer signed the commitment paperwork in front of family, friends and community members at North Marion High School on April 14.

"It feels amazing," Patzer said. "I worked really hard for a long time, and it's nice to have a vision now. That's something I was anxious about. I'm just really excited to be playing soccer."

Patzer began playing soccer just after the eighth grade, playing indoor soccer heading into her freshman year. Prior to that, she had done taekwondo, volleyball and basketball. As a freshman she was placed in goal where she made an immediate impact.

To hear Patzer tell it, the physicality and aggression that came with being a goalkeeper was what drew her to the position.

"I think with taekwondo and even basketball, I have that aggression, and so I love going out and slide tackling people and saving those goals," Patzer said. "It was just such an aggressive way that I could throw myself into it, and I love that about it."

In her senior year, Patzer recorded 11 shutouts and helped guide the team to the semifinals of the state playoffs against Hidden Valley. In her junior year, the Huskies won the 4A Showcase Final to cap off a condensed spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playing in college wasn't a part of the vision when she first took to an outdoor field as a freshman.

"My freshman year, it was just something that I loved initially, and it wasn't until my senior year, this year, that I started playing club and taking it seriously," Patzer said. "I was like, 'I don't want to give it up, I want to keep playing.' It wasn't something I expected at all, but I love it."

Patzer had a few words of advice for the goalkeepers and soccer players coming up after her.

"I think just love the sport. If you just love the sport and keep working hard, that's all you need," Patzer said.

Woodburn Independent

Kennedy Roundup: Baseball, softball leads Special District 2

The Trojans baseball and softball are a combined 10-1 against league opposition thus far into the season.Baseball After convincingly winning the series 2-1 over Western Christian last week, the Trojans were forced to compete against Sheridan in a doubleheader on Friday, April 15, due to stormy weather throughout the week. The Trojans (9-1) currently sit atop the 2A/1A Special District 2 leaderboard with a 5-1 record. Sheridan is winless on the season at 0-5, and 0-3 in district play. Next week Kennedy plays a pair of non-league contests against 3A Yamhill-Carlton (8-3) and Dufur/South Wasco County (9-0) on Monday...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Gervais roundup: Track teams take second in five-team meet

The Cougars were edged out by Jefferson for first place by a combined 28 points; Gotti Ramon wins two events. The Cougars track and field teams hosted Jefferson, Dayton, Willamina and Chemawa on Tuesday, April 12, and very nearly took home the top spots. Gervais boys were second with 82 points, behind just Jefferson with 106 points. The girls meanwhile tied for second with Dayton with 69 points, just behind Jefferson with 73 points.
GERVAIS, OR
Portland Tribune

North Marion roundup: Huskies track teams take second place at Estacada

North Marion competed against Rangers, Corbett and Damascus Christian to take second. North Marion's track teams headed to Estacada High School on Tuesday, April 12, to face off against league foes Estacada and Corbett, as well as 1A Damascus Christian. The boys team took second place with a points total of 75, just behind Estacada who had 85. The girls team also took second place with 49 points, behind Estacada with 95.
ESTACADA, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Roundup: Track teams compete against Newport, Cascade

Woodburn boys defeat Cubs, Cougars; girls defeat Newport in league meet on Tuesday, April 12.Track and field In a meet against league foes Newport and Cascade on April 12, the Woodburn track and field teams had a strong showing. Woodburn's boys defeated Newport 76-58 and Cascade 69-67, while the girls downed Newport 73-59 and were edged by Cascade 65-64. For the boys, junior Angel Leonardo won the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 21.12 seconds (2:21.12), as well as the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:45.72. Junior Misael Cortes took the top spot in the 3,000-meter race...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

