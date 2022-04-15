Mallory Patzer signs with Central Washington University

Standout North Marion goalkeeper will compete with Division II Wildcats after stellar career with Huskies

Mallory Patzer's soccer journey won't stop at the high school level. The four-year varsity player will be competing with the Central Washington University Wildcats, a Division II school in Ellensburg, Washington.

Patzer signed the commitment paperwork in front of family, friends and community members at North Marion High School on April 14.

"It feels amazing," Patzer said. "I worked really hard for a long time, and it's nice to have a vision now. That's something I was anxious about. I'm just really excited to be playing soccer."

Patzer began playing soccer just after the eighth grade, playing indoor soccer heading into her freshman year. Prior to that, she had done taekwondo, volleyball and basketball. As a freshman she was placed in goal where she made an immediate impact.

To hear Patzer tell it, the physicality and aggression that came with being a goalkeeper was what drew her to the position.

"I think with taekwondo and even basketball, I have that aggression, and so I love going out and slide tackling people and saving those goals," Patzer said. "It was just such an aggressive way that I could throw myself into it, and I love that about it."

In her senior year, Patzer recorded 11 shutouts and helped guide the team to the semifinals of the state playoffs against Hidden Valley. In her junior year, the Huskies won the 4A Showcase Final to cap off a condensed spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playing in college wasn't a part of the vision when she first took to an outdoor field as a freshman.

"My freshman year, it was just something that I loved initially, and it wasn't until my senior year, this year, that I started playing club and taking it seriously," Patzer said. "I was like, 'I don't want to give it up, I want to keep playing.' It wasn't something I expected at all, but I love it."

Patzer had a few words of advice for the goalkeepers and soccer players coming up after her.

"I think just love the sport. If you just love the sport and keep working hard, that's all you need," Patzer said.