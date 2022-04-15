ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton, ID

Upper Valley cities to host Easter egg hunts

By LISA SMITH lsmith@uvsj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuddy wet football fields have motivated Ashton Easter Egg organizers to hold a drive-through Easter egg hunt. The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the North Fremont High School. “It’s going to be bad weather,” said organizer Hannah McCausey. “Even if it clears off tonight, it still...

Politics
