Women’s Tennis Welcomes Sacramento State this Sunday

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU forward Efe Abogidi will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday afternoon. "For the past two years, the Washington State community has been incredible. I will forever hold Cougar nation in my heart for their unwavering support in every aspect of my life at Washington State," Abogidi said in a video posted on Twitter. "Throughout the last two seasons I have been extremely blessed to call Pullman my home. As a team, we have created a culture surrounding determination, selflessness, and grit. We made history and exceeded expectations. I will never regret being a part of this team and family. Once a Coug, always a Coug. With that being said, I've decided it's best for me to start a new chapter in my life. Thank you and go Cougs."

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO