Cheney, WA

Women’s Tennis Welcomes Sacramento State this Sunday

goeags.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's tennis team returns home for Big Sky Conference play as they welcome Sacramento State this Sunday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time to Cheney, Wash. The Eagles hold a 3-11 overall and...

goeags.com

KTVB

Former Timberline standout quarterback Andy Peters leaves Boise State, enters transfer portal

BOISE, Idaho — Former Timberline standout quarterback Andy Peters announced he's leaving Boise State after two seasons, and entering the transfer portal, on Friday. "I want to start off by saying thank you so much to Boise state and the endless friendships and memories that it has provided me," Peters wrote in a post on Twitter. "I will never forget the relationships that I’ve built here and the knowledge I have gained. With that, I am now officially in the Transfer Portal!"
BOISE, ID
KULR8

Weber State sweeps past Montana softball team

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Big Sky Conference leader Weber State on Saturday at Wildcat Field in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats (30-8, 8-0 BSC) ran their winning streak to eight games with 6-5 and 10-5 victories over the Grizzlies (17-20, 5-6 BSC), who have dropped four of their last five.
OGDEN, UT
KING-5

WSU's Efe Abogidi entering transfer portal

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU forward Efe Abogidi will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday afternoon. "For the past two years, the Washington State community has been incredible. I will forever hold Cougar nation in my heart for their unwavering support in every aspect of my life at Washington State," Abogidi said in a video posted on Twitter. "Throughout the last two seasons I have been extremely blessed to call Pullman my home. As a team, we have created a culture surrounding determination, selflessness, and grit. We made history and exceeded expectations. I will never regret being a part of this team and family. Once a Coug, always a Coug. With that being said, I've decided it's best for me to start a new chapter in my life. Thank you and go Cougs."
PULLMAN, WA
KULR8

Montana sweeps Lewis-Clark State in final non-conference meet

MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team made quick work of NAIA Lewis-Clark State Friday, sweeping the Warriors 7-0 in the Grizzlies' final non-conference dual of the season at the LCSC Tennis Center in Lewiston, Idaho. In a match that served as a tune-up for Saturday night's Big Sky...
LEWISTON, ID
KOLD-TV

Arizona men’s tennis wins first-ever Pac-12 championship

Seattle, Wash. – With a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday, Arizona Men’s Tennis won its first Pac-12 championship in program history. Arizona joined the conference in 1978-79 and clinched the regular season title at Washington to finish with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The conference championship comes during the program’s meteoric rise, which included its first ever sweep of USC and UCLA last season on the way to its first Sweet 16 appearance ever during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
TUCSON, AZ
