Retailing is challenged to attract labor and talent, but career opportunities and young folks on a path to success were spotlighted Wednesday at the annual NRF Foundation Honors gala, which raised $3.22 million for scholarships and the foundation's programs. The event, held at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square and presented by American Express and PwC, drew more than 600 retail executives, including several chief executive officers serving as board members for the National Retail Federation and the NRF Foundation, as well as community partners, scholarship winners and educators.

