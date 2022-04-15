Photos: Nebraska, BYU square off in baseball doubleheader

For one night, one was enough. Nebraska's Oklahoma connection delivered in a pitchers' duel as Koty Frank took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh inning and Nick Wimmers delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the same frame of the Huskers' 1-0 win over BYU at Haymarket Park.
Casey Rogers and Gleb Veremyev are standing at the top of a flight of stairs leading from the Lincoln Stars locker room to the rink at the Ice Box, having the kind of conversation friends have. “A win tomorrow will make everybody forget about these last two,” Rogers says to...
A long, cold meeting in shallow left field broke with the Nebraska baseball team facing a cold reality. "At the end of the day, you are what your record says you are for a reason," NU coach Will Bolt said. "There's a lot of moments in today where you have control of the game or you feel like you're in control of the game. And they got the big swings, they made the big plays, and we didn't."
In a season full of them, Saturday was another chapter of late-game mishaps and frustrating losses for the Nebraska baseball team. The Huskers took a lead into the seventh inning but fell 4-3 to BYU, capping a 1-3 weekend against the visitors, each of NU's losses by a single run.
Lexington High School’s Brianna Zarate’s untitled acrylic on pastel was named Best of Show Friday in the McCook Community College Paint-In art show. Her work was chosen by a panel of judges from among the nearly 300 pieces of art submitted by students from 19 area high schools.
Let's get one misconception out of the way. Doc Sadler didn't coach defense for the Nebraska men's basketball team this past season. As a special assistant to Husker coach Fred Hoiberg, Sadler couldn't coach players on the floor during practice. However, as a full-fledged Husker assistant in 2020-21, Sadler helped the defense finish 40th nationally in adjusted efficiency.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would let the state build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River, a project steeped in fears about the Denver area's growing water consumption. Lawmakers passed the measure with...
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of state champion girls basketball players will continue their athletic careers together, as Blackfoot's Hadley Humphreys and Kianna Wright will play basketball for the Utah State Eastern Golden Eagles. Humphreys and Wright were both all-district players this season for the Broncos, and they helped...
A power-heavy run-rule win by Oregon softball on Friday was followed by a blow out loss for the Ducks. Makenna Kliethermes and Raegan Breedlove combined to allow nine runs on eight hits and five walks over 3.0 innings out of the bullpen for No. 17 Oregon in a 12-4 loss to Arizona Saturday afternoon at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team has been plagued by defensive miscues all season, but Saturday afternoon's series closer against Hawaii brought that issue to the forefront. A team-record eight errors put the Roadrunners in a hole early, and the Rainbow Warriors extended their lead to double digits in an...
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Doctor is in. Thursday morning, in an announcement made by NM State head men's basketball coach Greg Heiar, Doctor Bradley became the first signee of both the Aggies' 2022-23 class as well as the Heiar coaching era. A junior college star through his sole...
It took No. 1 UCLA a full set to get comfortable in the Smith Fieldhouse, but once the Bruins settled in, they looked every bit their top ranking in a four-set victory over BYU Friday night. After losing the initial set 20-25, UCLA won the next three by scores of...
ST. GEORGE, Utah – After dropping the first two games of the series, the Aggies were back looking to close out the series in Utah on a positive note. Laurali Patane got the call to pitch in the circle today looking to secure the Aggies victory and head coach Kathy Rodolph's 750 career win.
This win marks the 750th career win for long time Aggie head coach Kathy Rodolph's career. This also marks her 550 career win as the Aggie head coach...
