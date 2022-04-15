ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro rejection of shelter initiative challenged in court

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kHtE_0fAi6WmB00 Petition supported by People for Portland would dedicate 75% of homeless services funds to emergency shelters.

Metro's second rejection of an initiative petition to redirect its voter-approved homeless services funds was challenged in Multnomah County Circuit County on Friday, April 15.

The initiative seeks to spend 75% of the funds approved by Metro voters in May 2020 to emergency shelters. It is supported by People for Portland, a nonprofit organization pressuring elected officials to do more to end homelessness in the Portland region. Metro has twice rejected the petition, arguing it does not meet constitutional and legal standards.

A chief petitioner filed a challenged to the most recent rejection, which happened on Thursday, April 14, after the initiative had been refiled following the first rejection. In a Thursday statement, People for Portland accused Metro of illegally denying voters the right to decide how the $2.5 billion to be raised by the measure should be spent.

"Metro voters should be allowed to direct their leaders to provide safe shelter for everyone who needs it and end the deadly camping on our streets," the statement said.

Supporters have until Sept. 8 to gather the required number of valid Metro voter signatures to qualify the measure for the November 2020 ballot.

The refiled initiative addresses only one of three issues Metro Attorney Carrie MacLaren cited when she first rejected it. The only change adds a clause required by the Metro Code left off the original initiation. It did not respond to the other two challenges — being administrative instead of legislative and not including the full text of the Metro code provisions to be changed.

The court filing argues those are not valid concerns.

"Metro's weak legal arguments clearly reveal its intent to use the initiative process against the people it is intended to serve. Metro's only purpose in rejecting the initiative was to force the inherent delay of court action. Metro wants to run out the clock and make it impossible to collect the 52,000 signatures to qualify this safe shelter initiative for the ballot — because they know voters will approve it," the People for Portland statement said.

The legal arguments for reversing Metro's rejection of the initiative can be found here.

The voter-approved measure imposes a 1% income tax on higher earners to fund homeless services. It was supported by the HereTogether coalition, which backed the original rejection in a statement that read in part, "We appreciate the due diligence that Metro put into evaluating the proposal. The Metro attorney's decision today is evidence that the measure was always more about politics than good policy. A poorly crafted ballot measure aimed at changing direction a year from now was never going to provide immediate relief for our unhoused neighbors."

HereTogether is a nonprofit corporation filed in June 2018. It lists hundreds of organizations and supporters on its website here. A political action committee with the same name spent around $1.4 million to pass Measure 26-210 at the May 2020 primary election.

After the initiative was filed, HereTogether defended the Metro measure by saying, "The Supportive Housing Services measure is a dedicated investment in data-driven, proven, permanent solutions while also increasing the number of short-term shelter beds. That work is scaling up now. Draining its funds for a bound-to-fail, shelters-only approach would be an incredible disservice to those who are receiving help and those who still need help — as well as all of us who want to see the Portland region's homeless crisis come to an end," the statement said."

The People for Portland website can be found here.

The Metro decision can be found here.

A previous Portland Tribune story on the issue can be found here.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless shelter funding initiative refiled

Only one of three objections by Metro is addressed in the new initiative petition support by People for Portland. People for Portland has refiled its initiative petition to spend most of the funds from Metro's supportive homeless service measure for emergency shelters. But, as first reported by Oregonlive.com, the changes only address one of three issues that prompted the attorney for the elected regional government to reject it. The limited changes will likely trigger another delay in signature gathering, assuming Metro will reject the new filing again. Supporters have until Sept. 8 to gather about 60,000 signatures from valid Metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City homeless shelter reopens for 'unusual spring weather'

Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue emergency warming services through April 18 in response to rare spring snowMayor Rachel Lyles Smith said that the "unusual spring weather," which included a rare spring Oregon City snowstorm, forced city commissioners to convene for an emergency session on April 11 to allow Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter through April 18. "Hopefully we can resume to spring weather as quickly as possible," Lyles Smith said. Commissioners unanimously approved temporarily exempting Father's Heart from planning requirements, although the 49-person homeless warming shelter still has to comply with Clackamas Fire requirements...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gun violence, homelessness top Portland budget adjustments

The City Council also schedules two virtual community listening sessions on next year's budget deliberations.The Portland City Council unanimously approved the semi-annual Budget Monitoring Process adjustments on Thursday, April 14. The package of changes includes $1.4 million for fighting gun violence in the city, and $500,00 to help the city's food carts and small businesses. The package also adds $500,000 to help move homeless people towards shelters or housing, along with $1 million towards the Bybee Lakes Hope Center — the city's first contribution to the nonprofit homeless shelter and recovery center in the former unused Multnomah County Wapato Jail....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County officials concerned about spike in garbage rates

Metro budget proposes 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020-27A forthcoming Metro budget featuring a proposed 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020 and 2027 has drawn concern from Clackamas County commissioners, who requested Metro provide additional details and regional collaboration opportunities before adopting the budget on May 5. According to Metro officials, the office annually analyzes projected service and activity costs and forecasts whether or not revenues from existing fee levels can support current solid waste management services. Metro's Waste Prevention and Environmental Services expenses increase over time due to cost drivers including service demand,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clean & Safe funding for Portland police cut

A majority of the City Council votes to change a contract that has funded additional police services downtown.The Portland City Council voted to cut the downtown Clean & Safe special district funding for police on Wednesday, April 13. The decision came on a 3 to 2 vote, with commissioners Mingus Mapps and Jo Ann Hardesty voting to continue the funding. The vote came after both sides shared concerns about the longstanding partnership after a city audit released in March that said there was little oversight of the privately funded public services. Under the program, downtown property owners pay for services...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

MultCo Chair Kafoury gives final state of the county speech

Months before she's due to leave office, Kafoury discussed her time in office and the issues the county faces.With only months left before she leaves office, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury gave her eighth and final state of the county address Wednesday, April 13. The annual address is an opportunity for the board chair to provide her assessment of how the county is doing. Kafoury, who was first elected chair of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in 2014, is term-limited and will be replaced at the end of this year. Prior to becoming board chair, Kafoury served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Severe weather shelters in Portland opening Tuesday night

Weather forecasts predict more cold temperatures and snow Tuesday night, April 12.With cold temperatures and more snow forecasted in the Portland area, officials are opening severe weather shelters. Three shelters will open in Portland at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, officials with Portland and Multnomah County's Joint Office of Homeless Services announced Tuesday afternoon. The shelters will stay open until 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. Forecasts show "potentially significant rain and/or snow, along with low temperatures that could dip below freezing" in parts of Multnomah County overnight, officials said. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initiation#Emergency Shelters#Homelessness#Metro
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could be first in Portland

All Good Northwest is tapped to oversee Southwest Portland transitional housing site. A new Safe Rest Village at the Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland could be the first of six to open in Portland. Portland's Safe Rest Village team says a site plan has been submitted to the city for permitting at the armory near Multnomah Village. Materials and site improvements are still being confirmed, but staff in Commissioner Dan Ryan's office say the goal is to get the 40-pod outdoor homeless shelter up and running in May. "It is likely to be our first...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

TriMet MAX Red Line service resumes

Weeklong disruption was needed to upgrade tracks near the Gateway Transit Center.Service on TriMet's MAX Red Line returned to normal April 9 following a weeklong disruption while crews worked on a section of the track at the Gateway Transit Center. The construction was part of the $215 million project to extendthe Red Line to the existing Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport — something TriMet has been planning for years. During the work at the Gateway Transit Center, crews moved a section of the rail, which meant no trains were running on the Red Line from April 2 through Saturday. Shuttles offered service to and from PDX Airport. Trains are now running again, and transportation to the airport has resumed. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Portland Tribune

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Southwest Portlanders criticize city downed tree response

The city says the April snow storm knocked so many trees down it is hard to keep up.People in a southwest Portland neighborhood are frustrated with the city for not removing a tree that is now in a family's front yard after {obj:62016:this week's winter storm}. A Portland family is thankful no one was hurt when a massive part of the giant oak tree collapsed in their front yard near Southwest 16th and Clifton on the morning of Monday, April 11. The mother of the family, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety, told KOIN 6 News, "We were all...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland tree planting contract winds down

City government is ending one contract with Friends of Trees as canopy diminishes.A yearslong partnership between the city of Portland and a local nonprofit is coming to an end, and with it, thousands of trees taking root throughout the city. Friends of Trees has helped the city plant more than 40,000 trees — especially in low-income and low-canopy areas — and while the group understands the city's choice to end its contract, they say it's disappointing and worry about the future of tree planting as climate change remains top of mind. The contract is ending as two recent studies found...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Snow scrambles schools and commutes in Portland region

UPDATE: PPS joins other districts closing Monday as trees block roads in Metro areaA rare spring snow storm delayed and closed schools throughout the Portland metropolitan region, Monday, April 11. Commuters also were urged to take precautions as a winter weather advisory remained in place. Portland Public Schools and the Banks, Reynolds, West Linn and Wilsonville school districts are among those closing for the day. Many other schools were scheduled to open two hours late. A complete list of closures and delays can be found here.. The winter conditions also impacted morning commutes with several downed trees reported across...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

MultCo sheriff issues safety warning before summer

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese says additional actions and resources are required to address rising violence.Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is calling for additional resources to stem record-high levels of gun violence, traffic fatalities and overdose deaths. "We need to act with a sense of urgency," Reese wrote in a letter to the community Friday, April 15. "Summer is approaching, a time when we typically experience increased violence in our community. Without action, we can expect worse to come." The issues require wide-ranging programs and services across the community, Reese wrote, adding that many steps have already been taken. But...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman killed, another wounded in downtown Portland Oregon

The victims were not immediately identified nor was a person that was detailed in the Sunday morning shooting. A woman was killed, another woman was injured, and one person is in custody following a shooting in Southwest Portland last Sunday morning, April 10. The names of the victims and the person detailed were not immediately released. The wounded woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover. The cause of her injuries was not disclosed. The shooting happened near Southwest Clay and 12th around 10:15 a.m. on April 10, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Letters to the editor

Tribune readers sound off on outdoor dining, abortion, gas-burner stoves and Pacific Power. Portland outdoor eating should not be permanent I do not support Portland Bureau of Transportation's proposal to make the restaurant street seating program permanent. Initially established to help restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic, it is becoming a program that is vastly different, privatizing public property in order to provide privileged and exclusive use of our city streets. Adding to the current junky look of the city, they limit visibility for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Pedestrians are forced to either reluctantly traipse through restaurant seating or walk...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
241
Followers
4K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy